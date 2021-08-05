WANTED: Las Vegas police looking for 2 men they say committed armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say that on July 30 at about 7:15 a.m., two men committed an Armed Robbery at a business near the intersection of West Sahara Avenue Richfield Boulevard.

Police say the one man was about 5 foot 8 inches tall with a thin build, wearing a black baseball hat, blue mask, striped shirt, gray pants, black shoes and sunglasses.

They say the second man was approximately 6 foot tall, with a medium build, shaved head, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.