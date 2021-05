LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report they are investigating a homicide scene north of downtown Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said he was called to a scene near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road to investigate a homicide.

However, no further immediate information was made available by authorities before a press briefing was given at around 9:30 a.m.

