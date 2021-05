LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accused murderer is off the streets.

Police say 31-year-old Juan Rojas-Miranda shot and killed a man Wednesday.

RELATED: Vegas police investigate homicide scene near Maryland, Bonanza

It happened near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road.

Officers say the victim was walking down the street and got in an argument with the suspect who was driving an SUV.

That's when the victim was killed.