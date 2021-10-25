Watch
Vegas PD: Man shot, killed in apartment near Charleston, Torrey Pines

Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 13:50:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the west part of town overnight Monday.

Authorities say they were called to an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Casada Way, near Charleston Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive, at about 1:50 a.m. with reports of a person shot.

An unresponsive man was found lying in an enclosed patio at the property suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police, and arriving medical personnel pronounced him deceased.

Homicide detectives also responded to the scene and have since taken over the investigation.

No further immediate information was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

