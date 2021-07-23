Watch
Vegas man found unfit for trial in homeless 'thrill killing'

Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 23, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 22-year-old Las Vegas man has been found unfit for trial in what police dubbed the "thrill killing" of a sleeping homeless man and wounding of a man walking a dog a year ago.

Records show that a judge on July 6 ordered Noah Green to remain in state mental health custody until he's able to understand the murder, attempted murder and other charges against him.

Police say videos related to the July 2020 shootings were found on Green's cellphone when he was arrested with a gun in his pocket.

