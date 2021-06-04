Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

US judge: Nevada can tell attorneys the names of execution drugs

items.[0].videoTitle
A federal judge says Nevada officials can tell attorneys for a convicted mass murderer the name of the drugs they would use for his lethal injection, even if plans about doses and delivery remain incomplete.
Nevada Execution-Firing Squad
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 02:45:29-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge says Nevada officials can tell attorneys for a convicted mass murderer the name of the drugs they would use for his lethal injection, even if plans about doses and delivery remain incomplete.

The judge in Las Vegas set a June 10 hearing and said that once prison officials disclose the drugs and procedure for Nevada’s first execution in 15 years, he may block the date to allow time to review the plan.

In a separate proceeding scheduled for Friday, a state judge will be asked to sign an order authorizing Zane Floyd's execution during the last week of July.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH