US judge: Nevada can tell attorneys the names of execution drugs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge says Nevada officials can tell attorneys for a convicted mass murderer the name of the drugs they would use for his lethal injection, even if plans about doses and delivery remain incomplete.

The judge in Las Vegas set a June 10 hearing and said that once prison officials disclose the drugs and procedure for Nevada’s first execution in 15 years, he may block the date to allow time to review the plan.

In a separate proceeding scheduled for Friday, a state judge will be asked to sign an order authorizing Zane Floyd's execution during the last week of July.