Two people shot in North Las Vegas near Wilkinson Way, Dillon Avenue

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are recovering from their injuries after being shot in North Las Vegas on Wednesday.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Wilkinson Way and Dillon Avenue, which is off of E. Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said an 18-year-old man arrived at North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

As officers were investigating that incident, a 16-year-old man arrived at UMC with gunshot wounds. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives said both victims were shot near the same location and they believe this was an isolated incident.

No further details have been released, as of 6:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.