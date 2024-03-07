Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Two people shot in North Las Vegas near Wilkinson Way, Dillon Avenue

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 4.png
Posted at 6:52 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 21:52:59-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are recovering from their injuries after being shot in North Las Vegas on Wednesday.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Wilkinson Way and Dillon Avenue, which is off of E. Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said an 18-year-old man arrived at North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

As officers were investigating that incident, a 16-year-old man arrived at UMC with gunshot wounds. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives said both victims were shot near the same location and they believe this was an isolated incident.

No further details have been released, as of 6:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH