LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least two people are dead and several people were injured following a shooting in the southwest valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Sunday at 11:07 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Buffalo Drive.

Police haven't released further details about what led up to the shooting or exactly how many people were injured.

Investigators said as of Monday morning, no suspect has been arrested.