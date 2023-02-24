Two men plead guilty to unemployment fraud in Nevada and California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two men are waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty for stealing unemployment benefits in Nevada and California.

The Justice Department said that from March 2020 to January 2021, 42-year-old Luigi Montes and 34-year-old Peter Stincer stole personal information like names, dates of birth, and social security numbers,

They said the pair then submitted fraudulent unemployment insurance claims with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation and the California Employment Development Department.

Once the claims were approved, court records said unemployment insurance debit cards were sent to their mailing addresses and they withdrew at least $698,655.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 5.

Montes and Stincer are each facing up to 20 years in prison.