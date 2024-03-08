Two men arrested in California in connection with two Las Vegas murders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two men have been arrested in California and are facing multiple charges related to two Las Vegas shootings.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident happened on April 30, 2023 near Evergreen Avenue and Upland Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the road and that he had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The second incident happened on Jan. 17, 2024 in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive.

Police previously told Channel 13 that several people had been arguing before someone pulled out a gun and shot a man. The group of people ran away from the scene before officers arrived. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police said 57-year-old David Lynn Coulsen, Sr. and 45-year-old Jimmy Johnson were indicted on open murder charges related to the first incident.

The pair were previously taken into custody by California law enforcement and are pending extradition to Las Vegas to also face charges related to the second incident.

As of 4 p.m., the two are not in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

If you include Coulsen and Johnson, there are now six people facing charges related to the Helen Belle shooting. Under Nevada law, any person who participates in a felony that causes the death of another person can be charged with felony murder.