Two men arrested for soliciting sex from children in undercover operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas men have been arrested in an undercover operation targeting online child exploitation, according to the Nevada Attorney General's office.

During the operation, Bronson Floyd Hayes, 50 and Sergio Francisco Bautista, 35, were arrested after negotiating sexual services with a decoy. Both were charged with Soliciting a Child and Luring a Person Under 16 with a Computer to Commit a Sex Act, and booked in the Clark County Detention Center.

The sting operation was conducted by investigators from the Office of the Attorney General, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, Clark County School Police, and Las Vegas City Marshalls.

“Anyone seeking to engage in sex trafficking with a minor must be brought to justice and I am proud of the work our investigators and partners did in this operation, said AG Ford. “My office will always work to investigate individuals involved in these abhorrent and unlawful actions.”

In a news release, the Attorney General's office said this operation "highlights the dangers children can face when they are in online spaces. It is imperative that parents discuss these dangers, particularly regarding online chats with strangers, with their children."

If you have information about the sexual solicitation or trafficking of a minor, alert local law enforcement by calling 911 or filing a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General.