Two Las Vegas men indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas men are facing charges for their role in attempting to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in Las Vegas and across state lines.

The Justice Department said 36-year-old Daniel Saldana and 21-year-old Mario Estrada made their initial appearances in court on Thursday.

Investigators said their drug operation ran from about Jan. 3, 2012 to June 2, 2022. They add the two are believed to have also used juveniles to distribute narcotics while Saldana was in jail on other charges.

Saldana and Estrada are both facing charges including distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 11. If convicted, the pair each face between 10 years to life in prison.