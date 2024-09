CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — Two inmates are currently undergoing medical treatment after a stabbing took place at High Desert State Prison on Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) said.

This incident follows the recent transition of High Desert from a medium-max facility to a maximum-security facility.

NDOC said they are not releasing any more information at this time.

