Two dead, three injured in Las Vegas apartment shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Five people were shot during a dispute at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Investigators say they’re working to interview more than a dozen witnesses to the shooting that killed two people.

The shooting happens around 8 pm Wednesday at a complex near Bonanza and Pecos Roads.

After three hours Police said they we’re getting conflicting stories from many of those involved.

In fact, four people inside a vehicle that police initially described as a suspect vehicle called to report they were involved after driving a mile and a half from the scene.

Police have since said the people in the vehicle are people of interest.

Investigators say they’d likely spend all night trying to get a better idea of what led up to the shooting.

At this stage, detectives say they believe those involved have some sort of relationship.

In addition to the two victims who died, police say three others were taken to the hospital.

Two of those victims are said to be in critical condition.

The third please say had superficial wounds.

