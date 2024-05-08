Watch Now
Trial date set for Daniel Rodimer, ex-Congressional candidate accused of murder

Daniel Rodimer is arraigned in Eighth Judicial District Court on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The former WWE wrestler who once ran for Congress is accused of killing Christopher Tapp.
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 13:35:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Daniel Rodimer, the former congressional candidate accused of fatally injuring a man at a Halloween party in Las Vegas, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday morning.

Rodimer denies all allegations laid out in a grand jury indictment filed last month, defense attorney David Chesnoff told Channel 13.

Chesnoff and Richard Schonfled, who are defending Rodimer in the criminal case, said they intend to file a petition to challenge the grand jury indictment charging their client with murder.

Rodimer is accused of killing Christopher Tapp, a man from Idaho who was a sponsor of a Halloween party at Resorts World that Rodimer attended last October, according to grand jury testimony.

Witnesses testified that Rodimer fought Tapp because he believed Tapp had offered his stepdaughter cocaine.

A Clark County medical examiner determined Tapp had died from blunt force head trauma and ruled his death a homicide.

Chesnoff said he and Schonfeld intend to vigorously defend Rodimer, who is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8 for a status check.

Rodimer's trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 3, 2025.

