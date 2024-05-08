Trial date set for Daniel Rodimer, ex-Congressional candidate accused of murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Daniel Rodimer, the former congressional candidate accused of fatally injuring a man at a Halloween party in Las Vegas, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Wednesday morning.

Rodimer denies all allegations laid out in a grand jury indictment filed last month, defense attorney David Chesnoff told Channel 13.

Chesnoff and Richard Schonfled, who are defending Rodimer in the criminal case, said they intend to file a petition to challenge the grand jury indictment charging their client with murder.

Rodimer is accused of killing Christopher Tapp, a man from Idaho who was a sponsor of a Halloween party at Resorts World that Rodimer attended last October, according to grand jury testimony.

Witnesses testified that Rodimer fought Tapp because he believed Tapp had offered his stepdaughter cocaine.

A Clark County medical examiner determined Tapp had died from blunt force head trauma and ruled his death a homicide.

Chesnoff said he and Schonfeld intend to vigorously defend Rodimer, who is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8 for a status check.

Rodimer's trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 3, 2025.