‘Definitely shook up’: Witness states ex-pro wrestler Daniel Rodimer tackled Idaho man to floor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re learning more about the moments leading up to the death of Idaho man Christopher Tapp.

Ex-congressional candidate and former professional wrestler Daniel Rodimer was indicted by a Clark County grand jury last week after being accused of murdering Tapp. He’s accused of hitting and killing Tapp during a Halloween Party at a Resorts World hotel room last October.

According to grand jury testimony, the party was hosted by professional racecar driver John Odom and Tapp was one of the sponsors. A social media promotional flyer about the party was presented to the grand jury.

Those who testified to the grand jury include a Clark County medical examiner, a friend of Rodimer’s stepdaughter, identified as Dani Lyons, Resorts World security assistant manager Dustin Hanor and Metro homicide detective David Westhead.

Lyons testified she was at the Halloween party last October. She said Rodimer and his wife were dressed as Ken and Barbie.

She said her and Rodimer’s stepdaughter were ingesting cocaine and alcohol in a bathroom connected to the master bedroom. A couple of minutes later, she said Tapp came in and offered them cocaine, but they declined.

A few minutes after that, Rodimer came into the bathroom looking upset because he saw a rolled up $100 bill on the table, according to testimony.

“You’re going to assume there’s something going on,” Lyons testified. “I very vividly remember him saying 'if you give my daughter any of that, I will [expletive] kill you.'”

Lyons testified after that, Rodimer’s wife tried to deescalate the situation. She said her and Rodimer’s stepdaughter “were definitely shook up.”

Then, she testified Rodimer ran towards Tapp and she heard “thumping sounds” and “loud banging noises.” She testified she saw Rodimer tackle Tapp to the floor and she saw Tapp hit his head on a small circular table.

“He definitely threw a couple of punches once he was on the floor,” Lyons said.

She testified she even saw Rodimer put his hands around Tapp’s neck.

Kenny Karpov, Innocence Project Chris Tapp at the 2022 Innocence Network Conference in Arizona

According to testimony from Hanor, he was called the night of October 30, 2023, for a medical call at the Resorts World hotel suite.

Hanor testified Odom answered the door and said Odom escorted him and another security specialist to the master bedroom.

There, he found Tapp and said Tapp was conscious but unable to answer basic questions.

Tapp had a bruise on the right side of his jaw and a circular red bruise on the top back of his head, according to testimony.

Hanor said Odom testified that Tapp had slipped on a pair of slippers between a metal end table and a couch that were inside the room. However, security was unable to find the slippers.

Odom also stated that he waited about 30 minutes to an hour to contact security after hearing Tapp cry for help, according to testimony.

Westhead testified that police launched an investigation on November 22, 2023, nearly a month after the party, because friends and family of Tapp believed his death was suspicious.

Clark County medical examiner Dr. Stephanie Yagi testified an external examination was conducted on Tapp and she came to the conclusion he had suffered blunt head trauma.

Dr. Yagi told the grand jury Tapp’s injuries could be consistent with getting attacked or falling. She testified if she knew there was a physical altercation, she would have conducted an autopsy.

She testified she ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Rodimer is scheduled to be in court for initial arraignment next Wednesday.

He’s currently out of jail on a $200,000 bond.

