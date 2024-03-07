Court documents: Argument over cocaine led to former Congressional candidate arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An argument over cocaine allegedly led to a fatal encounter at Resorts World.

The incident happened at a Halloween party, which was being held in a suite at the Palace Tower, between ex-Congressional candidate and former wrestler Dan Rodimer and Christopher Tapp.

According to a criminal complaint, event organizers said they bring "Instagram models" to parties, which they put on for wealthy clients. They then film the parties as social media content.

Some of the guests on the night of the incident, included Tapp, Rodimer, Rodimer's wife Sarah, and Rodimer's stepdaughter.

One witness told police the master bathroom became the "fun room" and was where several people were using cocaine. The complaint states Rodimer went into the bathroom and confronted Tapp about possibly giving his stepdaughter cocaine, allegedly saying "if you give my daughter any of that [expletive], I will [expletive] kill you".

A second witness told police that Rodimer was dressed like "Ken" from the Barbie movie, wearing a fur jacket with no shirt. While watching video from the party with police, the witness pointed out Rodimer and said they say him turn into "angry Ken", rip off his jacket, and run toward the master bedroom.

She told police that she told the host of the party, whom she believed to be an F1 driver, that he needed to stop Rodimer because he was going to fight Tapp.

According to the criminal complaint, a third witness told police that after hearing Rodimer yell at Tapp, he heard two loud banging noises and what sounded like a fight.

Cell phone records showed this exchange between one of the witnesses, identified as Ryan, and an event organizer named Mark at 1:16 a.m.

RYAN: Yeah dude. I heard him screaming. I was in the bathroom and he threw something for sure but it definitely got that. I'm sure [party host] will tell you all about it.

MARK: Do I need to come back

RYAN: I think right now you're fine. I have no idea what's going on though. It's all happening behind closed doors so I think [party host] is trying to take care of it.

After leaving the XS nightclub and returning to the suite later that night, the report states Mark saw Tapp lying on the bed, awake but not speaking. He also told police he noticed Tapp's face was swollen and there was a large mark on the left side of his neck. When Mark asked the party host what happened, he was told that Tapp slipped, fell, and hit his head on a coffee table.

Mark told police he was concerned since Tapp was trying to fall asleep and that it wasn't good if the person had a history of concussions. That's when they called for help.

Text messages between Rodimer and his wife hours after the incident show the two arguing. At 4:59 a.m., the two were arguing back and forth about their divorce when Sarah brought up the attack against Tapp.

SARAH: I'm not gonna fill out stupid [expletive] paperwork that I don't need to worry about considering you're going to be in prison for attempted murder. I watched you nearly murder. Somebody and I had to take your [expletive] hands off from his neck as he laid there and you ran away, and I spent the next two hours trying to take came of him. Nobody should have to watch their husband murder somebody.

Tapp was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died from his injuries on Nov. 5. According to an autopsy report, Tapp did have cocaine in his system and radiology found evidence of multiple brain bleeds.

Rodimer turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday night and his initial bail was set at $200,000.

His attorney's told Channel 13 that he "intends on vigorously contesting the allegations and asks that the presumption of innocence guaranteed all Americans be respected."

Court records show that Rodimer's next appearance is scheduled for April 10.