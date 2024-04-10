Ex-congressional candidate accused of murder appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Nevada Republican congressional candidate and retired World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler Daniel Rodimer made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Rodimer is accused of the murder of Chrisopher Tapp, an Idaho man who spent 20 years in prison after being wrongfully accused of murder.

Tapp was found dead in a Resorts World hotel room last October and died at the hospital a few days later. The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warrant report, Rodimer was heard saying to Tapp 'if you ever talk to my daughter again, I'll f**ing kill you' before two loud banging noises.

An arrest warrant for Rodimer was issued last month. He's being represented by attorney David Chesnoff.

On Wednesday, Rodimer's defense told Judge Eric Goodman they had filed a motion to suppress wire tapping and texts of marital logs on Tuesday, essentially asking the court to throw out this evidence in the case.

The defense also asked the judge for records of the victim regarding his propensity to violence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal told the judge he does not believe the defense is entitled to those records.

Rodimer is scheduled to be back in court April 22. His preliminary hearing date is scheduled May 21.

Palal mentioned the state is contemplating whether to take the case to preliminary hearing or a grand jury indictment.

The mother and cousin of Tapp were in court. Attorney John Thomas flew to Las Vegas from Idaho to represent the Tapp family.