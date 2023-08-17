Trial date pushed back for North Las Vegas physical therapist accused of lewdness

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The trial date for a North Las Vegas physical therapist has been pushed back.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, 42-year-old Brady Powell was arrested in June after at least three former patients contacted police alleging inappropriate behavior.

Police said these incidents happened between August and November 2022.

Grand jury documents state the women were all being treated by Powell at Premiere Physical Therapy, which is near Civic Center Drive and North Las Vegas Boulevard. The alleged incidents happened while the women were getting massages. They all reported that during the massage, Powell did things like rubbing his thigh against their arms and touching their breasts.

According to court records, Powell is facing seven counts of open and gross lewdness.

The criminal trial was scheduled to begin on June 26. However, that has been pushed back to Dec. 4.

Two of the women said they'll also be filing civil cases against Powell.