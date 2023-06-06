NLVPD: North Las Vegas physical therapist charged with 7 counts of open, gross lewdness

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested a 42-year-old licensed physical therapist and is charged with seven counts of open and gross lewdness.

Police said additional charges are pending as they investigate an alleged sexual assault involving a patient under Brady Powell's care.

Powell was a licensed physical therapist at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance located in the 2000 block of Civic Center Drive. This is near the area of Civic Center Drive and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

"The acts are alleged to have occurred between August and November of 2022," police said.

Anyone who alleges that they may have been a victim of Powell's, or has information about this crime, is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.