Texas authorities say convicted human trafficker could be traveling to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are looking for a convicted pimp that Texas authorities said jumped bail during his trial.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Thaddeus Allen didn't show up to court on Monday to hear closing arguments in his case.

Attorney Kim Ogg said even though he wasn't in court, a jury deliberated and found him guilty of human trafficking. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison. She said that when he is caught, he will have to serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

Allen was out on a $200,000 bail and the office said he already has several felony convictions on his record including burglary and evading police.

"He was a liar and convicted thief before he was convicted for trafficking," Assistant District Attorney Lucas Baty said. "We showed the jury that he had at least 10 convictions and judgments from 2008 to 2018 when he was arrested on this charge."

The district attorney's office said the trafficking charges were for one victim but that there are also pending charges for aggravated promotion of prostitution involving other women.

Harris County officials said they believe Allen could be heading to Las Vegas.

Anyone who sees Allen or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities or call 911.

Nevada ranks second in the country for human trafficking, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.