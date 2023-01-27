First responders learn new ways to spot human trafficking in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS NV — Nevada ranks second in the country for human trafficking according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

First responders in Clark County are learning how to spot the signs of human trafficking and trying to curb the growing number of incidents.

Matthew Driscoll is with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and he’s been leading the efforts in teaching first responders what to look out for. He says first responders are the first lifeline in spotting human trafficking and getting victims to safety.

The course includes techniques responders can take like chaining their body language when approaching a victim and asking specific questions.

Driscoll says it’s important for the Valley because human trafficking is happening at an alarming rate in our city. He says identifying these victims gives them hope they can get out of the lifestyle.