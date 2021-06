LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teenage couple charged with killing the girl's father pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Authorities say 16-year-old Sierra Halseth and 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero killed Daniel Halseth back in April and then tried to destroy his body.

In a cellphone video, Guerrero openly talks about murdering somebody.

The two were captured in Salt Lake City, Utah, after buying a train ticket.

They are each being held without bail.