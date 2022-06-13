SWAT standoff: Police work to coax shooting suspect from apartment near Durango, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SWAT and crisis negotiators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were trying to coax a shooting suspect out of an apartment complex on Monday.

Officers were on scene in the 2700 block of South Durango Drive, near Sahara Avenue, since approximately 10:47 a.m.

Police responded to the apartment complex on a report that a person had been shot. The victim was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, police said the suspected shooter was still barricaded inside an apartment.

According to police, Durango was closed in both directions between Edna and Eldora avenues. Citizens were asked to avoid the area.