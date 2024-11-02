Suspended Metro sergeant writes own character letter in defense during investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning more about the suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant under investigation in two criminal cases.

Sergeant Kevin Menon is accused of setting up illegal arrests on the Las Vegas Strip and is also facing charges for possession of child sex abuse material.

On Friday, Menon's attorney Dominic Gentile filed a motion in opposition to the state's request to increase Menon's bail.

Gentile argued that "the state does not have good cause to request a bail increase" and "the nature and circumstances of the offense charge in this case weigh in favor of a low bail."

Additionally, Gentile said because Menon was a public employee, he can not pay additional cash bail.

"A higher and/or all-cash bail would be entirely punitive," Gentile wrote in the motion.

The motion states Menon has been "nothing but cooperative since his arrest."

Included in the motion are pictures showing the aftermath of Menon's house after Metro officers served a search warrant.



Gentile said Metro officers showed disregard for Menon's religion because his Yarmulke was found in the trash.

He asked if there is an increase in bail, it should be by way of surety bond and not all cash.

Attached also with the motion is a character letter written by Menon himself.

In it, he writes:

"I am a 42-year-old, bi-racial, first-generation American. My father was born in British Administered India, where he became a physician and served with the Indian Army, before moving to the United States and serving as a captain in the United States Navy. My mother was born in the Netherlands and worked as a nurse in a variety of capacities. My parents instilled a deep sense of community service within me, which has led to a long and diverse history of volunteering beginning at the age of 14..."

Menon said he has volunteered at the American Red Cross, International Committee of the Red Cross, Partners in Health, White Oak EMS and Senator John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign.

After high school, Menon said he became an emergency medical technician in the Pittsburgh area before moving to New York City to become a paramedic.

He said he met his now wife Natasha while working as a paramedic in NYC and began to convert to Judaism.

Through my volunteering with Partners in Health, I was encouraged by Dr. Paul Farmer to apply to Harvard College, where I transferred with a concentration in Medical Anthropology with a focus on Afro-Caribbean cultures and a second concentration in Epidemiology," Menon wrote. "Despite guaranteed admission to Harvard Medical School, in my senior year, my mother was diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer, and I left school to care for her.

Menon said he accepted LVMPD's March 2014 academy and was a recruit in the wake of the murders of fallen officers Igor Saldo and Alyn Beck.

"I sought permission to create and teach my academy a Basic Trauma Life Support for Law Enforcement Class - being the only recruit in history to also teach while in the academy," Menon wrote.

Menon also said he's served in several specialized units including Gang Unit, Central Intelligence and Counterterrorism. He said he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2023 and was selected by Sheriff Kevin McMahill to present LVMPD in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates just months after his promotion.

"Upon my return to the US, I continued to work tirelessly within the local Jewish community, as well as other community stakeholders to advance the LVMPD's mission to become the safest community in America," Menon said.

He said he is fluent in Dutch, Egyptian Arabic and Hebrew and has a working knowledge of Haitian Creole, Swahili and Jamaican Patois.

He's been married to his wife for 10 years and hopes to be the father of at least two kids.

State prosecutors want to increase Menon's bail in his original case to $250K cash because they claim he's a danger to himself and the community. They also stated he's a flight risk and is sophisticated enough to delete evidence.

Prosecutors claim Menon wiped data off his LVMPD-issued cell phone.

However, in this new motion, Gentile argued Menon did not wipe his phone while out of custody and said "it was likely when defense counsel gave the phone to his IT person to have a forensic image made of it."

Gentile said Menon is not a flight risk because he has already surrendered his passport and firearms.

Menon is due back in court on Wednesday, Nov. 6.