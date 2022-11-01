Suspect told father he 'wanted to stab people' prior to killing man in homeless encampment, report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 37-year-old man has been arrested by Las Vegas police in connection with the murder of a man in a homeless encampment at Lewis Family Park.

According to an arrest report, detectives were following up on the stabbing at Lewis Family Park when they discovered a homeless encampment with an older deceased male inside.

The deceased individual is described as a white male adult with gray hair and a gray long beard, later identified as Jackie Lee Ward.

Police said Ward was lying supine off his bed, outside of the tent, with blood on his face, arms and clothes. There were multiple apparent stab wounds to Ward’s chest and neck and a defensive injury to Ward’s left hand. There was also blood on the bed, on the ground outside of the tent and under Ward.

When examining Ward at the scene, detectives found that he had two apparent stab wounds to his right shoulder blade and three stab wounds to his left buttock. From the evidence at the scene, it appeared Ward was stabbed as he was lying down on his stomach. Ward turned over and grabbed the knife blade with his left hand causing the injury, and was stabbed more times in his neck and chest.

On Oct. 27, the Clark County Coroner confirmed that the cause of death was homicide and that Ward was stabbed “approximately 32 times,” according to the arrest report.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man found fatally stabbed at 'homeless encampment' in east Las Vegas valley, police say

Las Vegas police responded, later that same day, to a domestic violence call in which a father called to report that he was having an argument with his son. The father confirmed that there was “no battery, only arguing,” the report stated. He explained that his son had been staying with him for approximately four months after getting out of jail.

Officers also learned that Padron Jr. had multiple prior arrests for attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, battery domestic violence, and driving under the influence.

When Pardon Jr. returned to the residence, Las Vegas police detained him for ex-felon failure to change address.

The father told detectives that he feared his son, Armando Padron Jr., would “do him harm.” The father told officers that his son had made multiple statements in the past about "stabbing and wanting to stab people," according to the arrest report. The father also told officers that he would pat Pardon Jr. down every time he returned home and frequently removed knives from his person.

The father then brought officers over to Pardon Jr.’s closet and pulled out a black and red folding knife with “apparent blood and gray hairs on the handle.” He also pulled out a blue sweatshirt that had multiple blood stains on it.

Detectives later made contact with Pardon Jr. for an interview, in which he admitted to being familiar with the locations where all the attacks occurred but denied involvement. When asked further about these incidents, Pardon Jr. refused to answer any more questions.

Armando Pardon Jr. was re-booked at CCDC under charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon.