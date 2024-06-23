Suspect in custody after barricade in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with Las Vegas police.

According to police, the incident started at 7:37 p.m. on Saturday night at a home on Cedar Bluffs Way, which is between Stoney Shore Drive and Summer Sun Drive.

Police said they originally received a call about a battery incident, which turned into a barricade situation.

SWAT teams were called to work the incident, which shut down roads like Tenaya Way, between Lake Mead Drive and Vegas Drive for hours.

Investigators said the suspect was taken into custody on Sunday morning.

Roads have since reopened.

No further information or a description of the suspect has been released.