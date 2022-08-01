Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 28-year-old man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected in the attempted murder of a man in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Armondo Dangerfield was arrested in Mesa, Ariz. on Sunday "on numerous local charges," police said in a press release.

The arrest came soon after investigators in Las Vegas identified Dangerfield as the suspect in an attempted robbery and attempted murder in the western part of the valley, near the 215 Beltway and Lake Mead Boulevard.

On July 24, police said a man was approached by another man who "demanded property." The victim fled and was pursued by the suspect, who tried to shoot him but failed because his weapon "failed to fire," police said previously.

Officials now say that man is believed to be Dangerfield. They said he would be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges.