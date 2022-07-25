LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in Las Vegas are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday.

A suspect was caught on video fleeing from a home in the 2800 block of Faiss Drive on Sunday at approximately 2:30 p.m., police said.

Officers were dispatched to the home, in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, on a report of robbery.

LVMPD Police shared this photo of a suspect they believe is connected to an attempted murder in the far west part of the Las Vegas valley.

According to Metro officials, the victim had just parked his vehicle in the garage when an unidentified suspect approached him and "demanded property."

"The victim ran away and the suspect chased him with a firearm trying to shoot him," police said, "however the firearm failed to fire."

Video shows the suspect fleeing to a nearby parked car and driving away. The vehicle was described as a newer-model black sedan with black wheels and tinted windows.

KTNV Las Vegas police shared this photo of a vehicle they believe to be associated with a man wanted for attempted murder in the far west part of the Las Vegas valley.

Police said they are looking for a Black male between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and white athletic shoes.