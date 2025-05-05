Suspect connected to deadly stabbing in east Las Vegas arrested in California

UPDATE | May 19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing on May 4 in east Las Vegas.

The suspect, 26-year-old Delvison Escolona-Hernandez, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on May 14.

He is currently being held at the North County Correctional Facility in California where he awaits extradition to Las Vegas.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for a person wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas.

It happened around 11:24 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Desert Inn Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds inside an apartment.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officials learned the victim was in an argument with another person, which eventually turned physical. The suspect stabbed the victim before running away from the scene, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.