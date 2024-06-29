Suspect barricaded in home in northwest Las Vegas dies by suicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has died by suicide after a barricade situation in northwest Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident began around 7:16 a.m. after officers received a report that a vehicle had been stolen in the 10500 block of West Lone Mountain Road.

The vehicle's owner had stopped at a gas station and when he left the store, his vehicle was missing.

Officers were able to track the victim's vehicle to the 10800 block of Lost Ark Avenue.

While officers were in the area, they were flagged down by a man who said his roommate had come home and threatened him with a firearm. Officers were able to determine the roommate was the same suspect from the stolen vehicle incident.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and asked everyone to exit the home. The occupants were able to leave unharmed. However, the man stayed inside with a gun.

Crisis Negotiators and SWAT responded to the scene. After trying to contact the man without receiving a response, officers heard a shot from inside the home. A drone was sent into the home and it located the man who was unresponsive inside a bedroom closet.

SWAT officers went into the home to provide medical aid. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity will be released later by the Clark County Coroner's Office. No further details have been released, as of Sunday night.