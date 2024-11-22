Suspect arrested in connection with storage unit break-in from October

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a storage unit break-in that took place in North Las Vegas.

Kenneth Handy has been charged with burglary of a structure.

You might remember when Channel 13 first brought this story to you in October after a local man said his storage unit at Shield Storage was broken into and the thief took $25,000 worth of collectibles.

Hendy remains behind bars and has other charges that police say are pending.