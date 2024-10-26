Storage unit burglaries are on the rise in North Las Vegas. Here's how you can protect yourself

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite having different security measures, such as surveillance cameras, a PIN code entry and gated access, a storage facility in north Las Vegas was reportedly stuck by burglars.

"I feel violated," said Jesiah De Chanel, who was a victim of the burglaries.

De Chanel said he had rented a unit at Shield Storage on Simmons Street in North Las Vegas for roughly three years.

He thought his collectables, which he’d been accumulating for roughly 30 years, would be protected inside this supposedly safe and secure facility.

“I had floor-to-ceiling boxes filled with toys, games, and comics," said De Chanel. But on October 7, he received one of the most gut-wrenching calls of his life. The facility manager said someone had broken into his unit and taken many prized mementoes.

“My heart was broken when I opened the door... They were all pretty much gone except for one or two boxes," said De Chanel. "Buying the comics, toys and games-- that was my escape. It’s got me so afraid, like who is out to get me or out to get my belongings.”

The manager told him that at least eight other victims were impacted during the same time.

The following day, De Chanel went to the North Las Vegas Police Department to report the incident.

"I was shocked to hear from them that they filed out about 30 police reports from people involving just Shield Storage at many of their locations across the valley, not just mine but, you know, many. That was very shocking, and they told me later on that they would when they asked the manager for footage, they couldn't come up with any. Not just mine, all those locations, they — Shield Storage could not provide any surveillance footage whatsoever. So, to me, that is either gross negligence or the culture of Shield Storage that that's an inside job," said De Chanel.

According to the NLVPD, 64 storage facility burglaries were reported in North Las Vegas from January 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, nearly 120 cases were reported during the same period in 2024.

NLVPD said that while the data is concerning, they are actively addressing the issue.

De Chanel said he also tried to see the surveillance video, but the facility manager said she was "too busy contacting the eight people that were hit."

"I thought it was a little sus that she wouldn't look at the surveillance right away, but I was like, 'Oh, ok, whatever.'"

However, De Chanel said the district manager contacted him following the incident and told him he would investigate the matter.

In an emailed response to De Chanel, district manager Daniel Arias said he visited the location but didn't have any footage that helped clarify the situation.

Channel 13 visited the location to try and find out more about the incidents, but an office worker told us they had no comment and asked us to leave from their private property. When we asked the worker for the district manager's contact, the worker responded by saying, "He said we don't want to discuss this right now."

Channel 13 got ahold of the district manager's contact information and contacted him. He shared the following response:

Thank you for reaching out regarding the recent incidents at our facility on 4430 Simmons in North Las Vegas.





Our primary commitment is to ensure the safety and security of each tenant and their belongings. To that end, we have actively attempted to work with local authorities to address this issue comprehensively. Unfortunately, our efforts to collaborate and present evidence of the suspects involved have met with significant challenges, as local authorities have so far been unresponsive in reviewing the evidence we’ve provided. Without their support, our ability to fully address and resolve the situation remains limited.







In the meantime, we are taking every step possible to mitigate the impact of these break-ins. Repairs to the facility are already underway to address the damages caused, and we are also implementing system upgrades to enhance security across the property. While we are dedicated to protecting our tenants and preventing future incidents, assistance from law enforcement would be invaluable in identifying and apprehending those responsible for these recent incidents.







We appreciate your interest in this matter and hope that additional attention might help us gain the support we need from local authorities." Daniel Arias

While De Chanel said the storage unit’s insurance could cover the monetary value, the emotional value will never be recovered.

“Most of the stuff I get isn't even for collecting; it’s for my future children to have," said De Chanel.

Channel 13 reached out to NLVPD about the claims from Shield Storage and they said they will look into it and get back to us.

We will update this story as soon as we get a response.

Here are some storage unit safety tips:

