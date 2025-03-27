Suspect arrested in connection to fires set at Las Vegas Tesla facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have made an arrest in connection to fires set at a Las Vegas Tesla collision center.

WATCH | Flames spotted at Tesla collision center in southern Las Vegas

WATCH: Video shows fire, heavy smoke at Tesla collision center in southern Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police arrested 36-year-old Paul Hyon Kim on charges of arson and destruction of property.

It happened in the 6000 block of West Badura Avenue, with the fire department first receiving the report of the fire at 2:44 a.m. on March 18.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren previously said at least five vehicles were damaged by fires intentionally set at the facility. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force took the lead on the investigation within 24 hours of the event.

You can watch that full media briefing here:

FULL PRESSER: Authorities share details regarding fires that damaged multiple Tesla vehicles

Metro police also increased their presence at valley Tesla facilities in the wake of the fires.

Kim is also facing charges of discharging a firearm into an abandoned structure or vehicle and possession/manufacturing/disposal of an explosive.

This is a developing report. Check back for further updates.