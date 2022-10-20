Suspect accused of woman's murder still at large, considered 'armed and dangerous'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect accused of murdering a woman in her residence on Monday.

On Monday, at approximately 11:05 p.m., LVMPD received a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue.

Responding officers located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately transported her to UMC, where she was pronounced deceased.

An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the woman was involved in a dispute with a male acquaintance who was temporarily living with her. During the dispute, the man produced a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

LVMPD’s Homicide Section was able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire. He was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona plate K8A1B2A.

McGuire is known to frequent Las Vegas, NV and Kingman, AZ.

An arrest warrant has been issued for murder with a deadly weapon. McGuire should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the whereabouts of McGuire is urged to call 911 or contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or 702- 828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.