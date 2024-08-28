Suspect arrested in connection to man hit by car after being stabbed in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection to a man being stabbed before being hit by a car in east Las Vegas.

Officers responding to reports of an auto-pedestrian collision in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue found the victim lying in the roadway had also been stabbed, said Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section.

Watch: Lt. Jason Johansson explains what police know so far:

Homicide investigation underway after man is stabbed, run over by car in east Las Vegas

The incident was first reported at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers discovered an additional crime scene after following a trail of blood that led them to the 4900 block of Lana Drive, Johansson explained.

Based on a preliminary investigation and interviews with residents, homicide detectives gathered the man was in an altercation at a residence near the intersection where he was later hit by a car.

During that fight, Johansson says the man was stabbed. Police have been told the stabbing suspect may be a Black female, he added.

After the stabbing, police believe the victim went east on Lana Drive and, eventually, ended up in the middle of Nellis Boulevard.

"As he’s in the middle of Nellis — we haven’t determined yet was he standing or was he kneeling or laying down — ...what we believe is an orange Dodge Challenger was going southbound on Nellis and struck our victim," Johansson said.

KTNV These images show the area near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue where Las Vegas police say a man was stabbed and then run over by a car on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.

The driver of that Dodge Challenger then pulled over to the side of the road and removed the car's front bumper, which Johansson says was left at the scene.

On Sept. 30, police announced that the Dodge Challenger had been located and the driver was arrested on charges related to the wreck.