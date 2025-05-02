Watch Now
Shooting investigation unfolding, avoid north Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting at 8:11 a.m. in the Bradley Road and West Deer Springs Way area is currently being investigated.

An individual fired several shots at other people in the area, leaving the scene before officers arrived. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police later took someone in custody in connection to this event without incident.

Police advise avoiding the area as the investigation continues.

