Shooting investigation unfolding, avoid north Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting at 8:11 a.m. in the Bradley Road and West Deer Springs Way area is currently being investigated.
An individual fired several shots at other people in the area, leaving the scene before officers arrived. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Police later took someone in custody in connection to this event without incident.
Police advise avoiding the area as the investigation continues.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas
Woman 'violently ejected' from Trump Hotel Las Vegas, wrongful death suit says
Domestic dispute turns deadly after son stabs father, police say
LVMPD investigating 'suspicious' death in vacant lot near north end of the Strip
Police searching for bus assault suspect
LVMPD investigating reports of Teslas being set on fire
LVMPD says teen 'takeover' of Meadows Mall is under control
One person dead after overnight barricade in southwest Las Vegas
Police responding to barricade situation in southwest valley
FULL PRESSER: LVMPD investigating shooting death in central valley