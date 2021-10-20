Watch
Shooting in east Las Vegas leaves 1 dead in parking lot

Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 20, 2021
2021-10-20

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in a parking lot from overnight Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of East Russel Road, near Sam Boyd Stadium, to investigate a reported shooting just after 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives report the man met up with another person before the shooting but their investigation is ongoing.

