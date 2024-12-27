Watch Now
Local News Crime

Shooting at gas station sends one person to the hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police officers are at a shooting that occurred at the U.S. Gas at the 6000 block of West Charleston.

One man has been shot and injured and has been transported to UMC Trauma. He is in stable condition.

The scene is still active, and investigators are en route.

