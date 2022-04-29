SENTENCING: Man accused of shooting Officer Shay Mikalonis goes before judge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Edgar Samaniego, who pleaded guilty to shooting and critically injuring Las Vegas police Officer Shay Mikalonis in June of 2020, is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

Mikalonis survived severe injuries to his spinal cord that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Samaniego, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m. to be sentenced. Mikalonis' family members are expected to speak on his behalf.

This report will be updated when the sentence is handed down.

SENTENCING: LIVE UPDATES

1:30 p.m. — Mikalonis was present at the hearing as it commenced.

1:50 p.m. — Samaniego's defense attorney argued a history of childhood trauma, substance abuse and mental health issues contributed to his actions and should be considered in his sentence. He said Samaniego was "self-medicating" to the point that he didn't know he'd shot a police officer until he was told in jail.

"He did take full responsibility and he did not want Shay or his family to go through any kind of preliminary hearing, any kind of trial," his lawyer said. "He did want to take responsibility early, which he did."

2:00 p.m. — Mikalonis' father took the stand to give a victim impact statement. He talked about how the injury and paralysis have effected his son, who cannot talk, eat, swallow or breathe on his own. It takes three hours to get him ready for the day, which he cannot do help. "Which is humiliating for him," his father said. Mikalonis "lived a full life" before he was shot, his father said. He loved to play hockey and go dancing with his friends "which are now few and far between," he said.

"Shay is always on our mind and worry is constant. It never goes away. Because of one shot, it changed the lives of five people. Shay and his family got a life sentence without parole," Mikalonis said.

BACKGROUND

Samaniego was arrested after the shooting, which happened during a protest on the Strip in June of 2020. Mikalonis was one of the officers arresting protesters near Circus Circus when he was shot, according to an arrest report.

LVMPD

The report states that Samaniego was seen on video walking west on Circus Circus Drive from Las Vegas Boulevard when he looked over his left shoulder, pulled out a gun, and fired in the direction of the police officers. He then continued walking west, putting the gun in his pants, the report stated.

Officers found bullet casings from a Luger 9mm after the shooting. Using surveillance video to identify Samaniego, they tracked him down at a motel and arrested him.

During an interview with police, Samaniego expressed regret about the shooting, and said he was just trying to scare away protesters. But detectives disputed that sentiment based on the surveillance video, which they said shows Samaniego holding the gun with both hands and aiming in the officers' direction.

Samaniego pleaded guilty in November to the eight charges against him, including attempted murder.