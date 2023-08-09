Second suspect arrested for alleged murder, body abandonment of Arizona man, detectives say

YUCCA, Ariz. (KTNV) — On Monday, a second suspect was arrested for the death of a 50-year-old Arizona man, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office detectives.

According to the sheriff's office, human remains were found in a remote desert in Yucca on December 4, 2022. Police said a caller said he had been out riding in the desert where he located the remains. Officers said the remains were among debris and wrapped in a tarp when they arrived.

MORE: Mohave County officials identify human remains as Arizona man

County officials identified the body as Brandon Ray Parlanti, 50, because of genetic genealogy.

Detectives arrested 52-year-old Bryan Keith Gibson of Arizona for alleged conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and abandonment. Officials said these are all felony charges.

According to detectives, Gibson is incarcerated at the Adult Detention Facility for unrelated charges.

Earlier this month, detectives also arrested Shannon Allen Powell, 29, for alleged murder in the second degree and abandonment of a body.

"This investigation is still active," MCSO detectives said. "Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact our Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288."