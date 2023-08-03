29-year-old arrested for alleged 2nd-degree murder, body abandonment of 50-year-old, officials say

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office have arrested 29-year-old Shannon Allen Powell for allegedly killing Kingman resident Brandon Ray Parlanti.

On December 4, 2022, police found human remains in a remote desert area near Alamo Road and Boriana Mine Road in Yucca. Officials received information from a caller riding in the desert when they said they found the remains.

According to a media release, the body was wrapped in a tarp around debris.

The department said that they requested assistance from an outside company in February and that company was able to use genetic genealogy to identify the 50-year-old victim.

Powell was arrested for alleged murder in the second degree and abandonment of a body. Both are felonies, MCSO officials said.

This investigation is still active, and anyone with any information is encouraged by police to contact Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.