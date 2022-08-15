Rideshare passenger injured after man opens fire on vehicle in central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after a man opened fire on the rideshare vehicle.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., police say the incident occurred on Valley View Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an adult male operating a rideshare car was driving a female to the area of Decatur and Charleston on Monday morning. Police say another male then exited an SUV and approached the rideshare car where he engaged in a brief conversation before shooting multiple rounds into the rideshare car.

Police say a female passenger who was in the back seat was struck at least one time.

The suspect fled the area and is still at large.

Police also say the rideshare driver drove the female to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition and expected to survive.

The Regional Transportation Commission announced in a tweet that Charleston Boulevard at Valley View Boulevard is now open.

#FASTALERT 6:00 AM, Aug 15 2022

Update: Police activity on Charleston Blvd At Valley View Boulevard

Charleston Blvd and Valley View Blvd now open — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) August 15, 2022

