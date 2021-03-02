Retired Connecticut state trooper dies after altercation on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A retired Connecticut state trooper died after an altercation took place over the weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was monitoring its real-time crime cameras when they saw a man, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon Leath, punch another man near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say Leath left the area on foot but was caught shortly after by responding officers.

Medical personnel also arrived at the scene and transported the other man, later identified as Thomas Driscoll, to Sunrise Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An LVMPD investigation revealed that Driscoll was walking across a pedestrian bridge with a woman when Leath began shouting and following them.

As the two were going down the escalator, Leath ran down the opposite side and waited for them at the bottom.

When Driscoll exited the escalator, he approached Leath and the two got into an argument before Leath punched Driscoll, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.

Driscoll, 57, was part of the Connecticut State Police for 22 years before retiring back in 2009. He served most of his career on patrol at Troop H – Hartford and Troop B – North Canaan, according to authorities.

He was also stationed at Bradley Airport.

The Connecticut State Police say it was saddened to hear that Driscoll died after being assaulted in Las Vegas and that their thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

Leath was arrested for open murder in the incident and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center. Monday, a judge ordered the 33-year-old be held without granting bail.