Report: Unlicensed dog breeder jailed after dogs found thin, weak in Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas report an unlicensed dog breeder is accused of harboring three emaciated dogs and multiple litters of puppies at his apartment.

Authorities began investigating Malcolm Laster, 28, last month after a female French bulldog was found in critical condition, according to an arrest report.

Detectives say the dog was only 13 pounds, didn't have water in the kennel and all of her bones were showing.

Police say Laster does not have a breeding permit and the bulldog along with a puppy, who was also in Laster's care, died while receiving emergency medical care.

Court records show Laster was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and facing a charge of the willful and malicious torture of an animal with a next scheduled court date set for Tuesday.