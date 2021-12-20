Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Report: Unlicensed dog breeder jailed after dogs found thin, weak in Las Vegas apartment

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 1:35 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 16:35:10-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas report an unlicensed dog breeder is accused of harboring three emaciated dogs and multiple litters of puppies at his apartment.

Authorities began investigating Malcolm Laster, 28, last month after a female French bulldog was found in critical condition, according to an arrest report.

Detectives say the dog was only 13 pounds, didn't have water in the kennel and all of her bones were showing.

Police say Laster does not have a breeding permit and the bulldog along with a puppy, who was also in Laster's care, died while receiving emergency medical care.

Court records show Laster was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and facing a charge of the willful and malicious torture of an animal with a next scheduled court date set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH