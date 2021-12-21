Report: North Las Vegas police officer had child in car at time of suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas police officer who was arrested for DUI had a young child in the car at the time, according to an arrest report obtained by 13 Action News.

Dwight Kuykendall is accused of driving under the influence when he crashed his vehicle in the area of Oso Blanca Road and Farm Road on Dec. 11.

According to the report, Kuykendall initially drove off from the scene of the crash, but returned and spoke with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers, who described him as having slow speech, an "unsteady gait," and the "slight odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage."

Kuykendall was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital to be checked out after the crash and consented to have his blood drawn as evidence, officers stated in the report.

The young child in the back of Kuykendall's vehicle at the time of the crash was not injured and was left in the custody of the child's mother.

After getting checked out at the hospital, Kuykendall was taken to Clark County Detention Center for booking, where he reportedly told booking staff he "made some mistakes today and would deal with them." He added that he had previously been to substance abuse treatment, according to the report.

He was booked into jail for child endangerment and DUI, among other offenses.

Kuykendall has been an officer with North Las Vegas police for 14 years, the City of North Las Vegas previously told 13 Action News. He was placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest.