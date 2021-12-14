North Las Vegas police officer arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend, a spokesperson for the city confirmed.

Dwight Kuykendall was arrested on Saturday by officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 13 Action News was told.

Kuykendall has been a police officer in North Las Vegas for 14 years, the city said. He was placed on paid administrative leave following his arrest.

The city directed further inquiries about Kuykendall's arrest to LVMPD.

