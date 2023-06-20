Report: Las Vegas woman stabbed to death after trying to break up with boyfriend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are coming to light after a man was arrested for stabbing his girlfriend to death.

According to an arrest report, there were four children present when 29-year-old Robert Lara allegedly killed Hunter Reyes outside the front door of their apartment in the 2900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, which is just off North Mojave Road.

When Lara was interviewed, he told police three of the children were children that he and Reyes had together. She also had a 10-month-old. He said their relationship had been on and off for several years.

The report states he originally told officers that Reyes was depressed and has attempted suicide in the past. He said he woke Reyes up to make room for one of the children on the couch so they could watch TV. Lara stated she woke up angry and told him "she couldn't take it anymore." That's when he claimed she retrieved a small kitchen knife "from somewhere on the couch" and attempted to cut her neck. Lara said he tried to wrestle the knife away from her and during the struggle, she was stabbed. He said she tried to leave the apartment and then collapsed. That's when Lara said he realized she had been stabbed in the back.

Officers also interviewed the older children who are eight, seven, and five years old.

According to the report, one of the children told police that Lara went into the kitchen, got a knife, and sat down next to Reyes on the couch. That's when the child told officers Reyes say "do it." That's when they said Lara stabbed Reyes in the leg and went into the kitchen to grab a second knife. The child told officers Reyes was trying to leave the apartment when Lara "stabbed her in the back really hard."

Sometime during the incident, the child said Reyes had packed a backpack with baby items to "go to a safe place". The backpack was found in the the crib with blood on it. Reyes was also holding her 10-month-old when she was stabbed. Police said the baby had blood on her but was okay.

The report states a second child told officers that "mommy died because daddy stabbed her," "daddy is mean", and that one of their siblings "told him that mommy had stabbed herself."

When asked about the childrens' version of events, Lara admitted that he had "f***** up" and claimed he couldn't remember what happened. The report states he told officers that Reyes is "an absent mother who drinks alcohol and takes pills".

Officers asked why Lara just didn't let Reyes leave and the report states he said "I was just so afraid to let her go because I'm so alone." According to the report, Lara said he was frustrated and angry that she was trying to leave him and that when she turned to go, he attacked her on an "impulse" and a "reaction."

Lara is currently behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday morning. He's facing an open murder charge.