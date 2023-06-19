Police: Man arrested after stabbing girlfriend to death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars and facing charges after being accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers found a woman with multiple stab wounds in the 2900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, which is just off North Mojave Road. Officers said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they identified 29-year-old Robert Anthony Lara as the suspect and that he was dating the victim.

Lara was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing an open murder charge. He made his initial court appearance on Monday.