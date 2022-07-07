Police: Las Vegas man killed his wife, then attempted to kill himself

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on the July 3 officer involved shooting where one man was killed by officers and another woman was found dead on scene at North Bruce Street.

The event started as an attempted suicide call near Bruce and Bonanza. Officer Tate Nelson, with LVMPD since 2020, was armed with a shotgun which he fired twice.

The suspect is Miguel Gallarzo, who was armed with a butcher knife and a folding knife.

Gallzarzo would have been charged with murder and assault on a protected person if he'd survived. The final charge would have been resisting an officer with a deadly weapon.

Police say arriving officers met people who said their father killed their mother and was trying to kill himself.

Officers made contact with Gallarszo in a bedroom, who threw something at the officers who took cover. Gallarzo reached under a blanket and grabbed a knife and walked toward the officers at the door.

Nelson fired his shotgun at the same time another officer fired a stun gun on Gallarzo.

Police say the whole thing began as an argument between himself and his wife and escalated to the point where Gallarzo stabbed and killed his wife before he attempted to kill himself.

First audio was a 911 call from Gallarzo's child reporting that he just killed his mom. Body cam shows officers entering to find blood all over the home, contacting Gallarzo, and then the officer shooting Gallarzo a fraction of a second after stun gun deployment.

Ast. Sheriff Chavez. Chavez said a plea to the public to seek help in the event of domestic violence before it escalates to the point of no return.